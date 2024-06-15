England must win rain-affected reduced match in T20 World Cup to advance

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Defending champion England has been made to bat first by Namibia in a crunch Twenty20 World Cup match in Antigua. To reach the Super Eight, England has to win on Saturday then hope Scotland loses to Australia hours later in Saint Lucia. The weather threatened any chance of the match starting. Persistent showers, some of them a deluge, waterlogged the outfield at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The match was reduced to 11 overs per side, and to start three hours late. England brought in Sam Curran and Chris Jordan for Will Jacks and Mark Wood. Namibia was playing its first T20 against England, and only its second cricket international against England.

