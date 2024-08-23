England moves into dominant position against Sri Lanka after first test century for Jamie Smith

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England has moved into a commanding position in the first test against Sri Lanka after wicketkeeper Jamie Smith’s maiden century gave the hosts a lead of 122 runs after the first innings at Old Trafford. Smith hit 111 before England was dismissed for 358 just before lunch on the third day in reply to Sri Lanka’s 236 all out. The Sri Lankans then lost two wickets in the final three overs of the morning session and was 10-2 at lunch, still 112 runs adrift of making England bat again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.