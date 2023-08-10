England midfielder Lauren James handed 2-match ban at Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — England midfielder Lauren James has been handed a two-match ban following her sending-off against Nigeria in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup. James was red-carded for violent conduct after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie. She will now miss the quarterfinal match against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday and a possible game in the semifinals. James has been one of the stars of the tournament in scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England advanced as Group D winner. She has apologized for her conduct in getting a red card.

