England midfielder Lauren James handed 2-match ban at Women’s World Cup

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Lauren James of England steps on Michelle Alozie of Nigeria during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. James stepped on the Nigerian defender late in a tense round-of-16 game and received a red card that could rule her out of the remainder of the Women's World Cup. (Darren England/AAP Image via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darren England]

SYDNEY (AP) — England midfielder Lauren James has been handed a two-match ban following her sending-off against Nigeria in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup. James was red-carded for violent conduct after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie. She will now miss the quarterfinal match against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday and a possible game in the semifinals. James has been one of the stars of the tournament in scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England advanced as Group D winner. She has apologized for her conduct in getting a red card.

