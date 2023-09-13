England midfielder Jude Bellingham is on the rise in Europe’s post-Messi and Ronaldo era

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jude Bellingham is already proving that he has what it takes to help fill the gigantic void left by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Bellingham has become one of the elite players in Europe alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr. The 20-year-old England midfielder added another goal to the five he has scored in four games this season for Real Madrid. The 3-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday in Glasgow was only a friendly but Bellingham also set up another for Harry Kane. Former Liverpool great Graeme Souness says “Jude Bellingham is the real deal.”

