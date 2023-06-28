England midfielder James Maddison leaves Leicester for Tottenham on 5-year deal

By The Associated Press
England's Jack Grealish, left and England's James Maddison talk during the warm up before the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester, Monday June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has completed the signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester. Spurs entered advanced talks with the recently relegated Foxes earlier this week and secured Maddison in a deal worth 40 million pounds ($50 million) plus add-ons. Maddison has agreed a five-year deal with the club and becomes new boss Ange Postecoglou’s third arrival of the summer.

