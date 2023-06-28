England midfielder James Maddison leaves Leicester for Tottenham on 5-year deal

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has completed the signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester. Spurs entered advanced talks with the recently relegated Foxes earlier this week and secured Maddison in a deal worth 40 million pounds ($50 million) plus add-ons. Maddison has agreed a five-year deal with the club and becomes new boss Ange Postecoglou’s third arrival of the summer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.