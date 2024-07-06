England manager Southgate defends ‘streetwise’ tactics at Euro 2024 and says backlash is difficult

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — England is in the semifinals of Euro 2024. But some of its fans can’t stand manager Gareth Southgate. After beating Switzerland on penalties in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, Southgate celebrated in front of a stand packed with England fans, his players dancing in a line behind him. Southgate admitted the criticism he’s faced over England’s pragmatic, style — he calls it “streetwise” — has stung. England has been to the semifinals in three out of four major tournaments during Southgate’s eight-year tenure but his cautious instincts and the often-drab football have riled some fans.

