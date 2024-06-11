England manager Gareth Southgate says Euro 2024 could be his final tournament with the Three Lions

ERFURT, Germany (AP) — Gareth Southgate accepts the European Championship could be his final act as England manager. Southgate’s contract expires after the Euros, which kick off Friday when Germany plays Scotland. Southgate believes it could be his final tournament unless he ends the nation’s search for a first major trophy since the World Cup in 1966. Under Southgate England advanced to the semifinals of the World Cup in 2018 and was a finalist at the last Euros when it lost to Italy in a penalty shootout. England was eliminated from the World Cup in 2022 at the quarterfinal stage by France. Southgate has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Manchester United job if Erik ten Hag is fired during the offseason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.