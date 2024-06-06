England manager Gareth Southgate cuts two players from his European Championship squad

Gareth Southgate began narrowing down his final England squad ahead of the European Championship by cutting James Maddison and Curtis Jones from his provisional 33-man selection. The Three Lions have one more game before the Euros begin in Germany on June 14 and Southgate must name his final line up of up to 26 players by Saturday. Maddison and Curtis have departed England’s pre-tournament training camp before tomorrow’s final warm up game against Iceland at Wembley Stadium. Maddison was part of England’s squad at the 2022 World Cup.

