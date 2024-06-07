England loses to Iceland in its last friendly before Euro 2024. Host Germany beats Greece

England was booed by some of its own fans after losing 1-0 to Iceland in its last friendly before Euro 2024. Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson left defender John Stones standing as he scored for Iceland in the 16th minute to bring back memories of one of England’s lowest points of recent years, its 2-1 elimination by Iceland at Euro 2016. Host nation Germany needed substitute Pascal Gross’ 89th-minute goal to beat Greece 2-1 a week before it opens Euro 2024 against Scotland in Munich. Poland beat neighbor Ukraine 3-1 and Scotland drew 2-2 with Finland.

