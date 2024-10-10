England loses to Greece as Carsley experiment backfires and France wins without Mbappé

Lee Carsley ran into the first problems of his tenure as England’s interim coach after a bold team selection backfired in a 2-1 home loss to Greece in the Nations League. Erling Haaland became Norway’s record scorer at the age of 24 with a double in his country’s 3-0 win over Slovakia. France coped just fine without Kylian Mbappe and the retired Antoine Griezmann in beating Israel 4-1. Ten-man Italy squandered a two-goal lead and drew with Belgium 2-2. Carsley felt emboldened enough to field an England team without a recognized striker in the absence of injured captain Harry Kane. The lineup looked exciting on paper but resembled a mess on the field.

