England lose Duckett in reply to Australia’s 317 on second morning of 4th Ashes test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England has lost Ben Duckett in its reply to Australia’s 317 all out on the second morning of the fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford. Duckett went after fast bowler Mitchell Starc well outside off stump and feathered an edge behind on 1 at 9-1 in the third over. Fellow opener Zac Crawley rode his luck to reach lunch on 26 with fill-in No. 3 Moeen Ali on 31. England is 61-1. Australia’s first innings resumed on 299-8 and lasted 18 more runs and 7.2 overs. Pat Cummins was out to the first ball of the day and Josh Hazlewood’s wicket gave Chris Woakes his first five-for against Australia. Starc was left on 36 not out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.