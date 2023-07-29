England leads Australia by 377 runs in 5th Ashes test as Broad announces retirement

LONDON (AP) — Joe Root scored 91 and bowling great Stuart Broad announced his shock retirement from cricket in another eventful day for England in the Ashes series which saw the hosts take a commanding 377-run lead over Australia at stumps. England was 389-9 in its second innings at the end of the third day in the fifth and final test with Anderson (8) and Broad (2) at the crease. There were key contributions from Zac Crawley (73), Ben Duckett (42), Ben Stokes (42) and Jonny Bairstow (78). Pacer Mitchell Starc has 4-94 and spinner Todd Murphy took 3-110. Holder Australia has already retained the Ashes and leads the series 2-1.

