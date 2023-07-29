England leads Australia by 253 runs with 6 wickets left in 5th Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — England has increased its lead over Australia to 253 runs by tea on the third day of the fifth Ashes test in a match the hosts must win to level the series. England is 265-4 in its second innings at the Oval with Joe Root 61 not out and Jonny Bairstow on 34. Both batters are scoring at around a run-a-ball. Australia claimed three wickets in the afternoon for 135 runs off 24 overs after England resumed after lunch on 130-1. Zak Crawley was only able to add two runs to his tally after lunch before he departed for 73. It ended a terrific Ashes series for Crawley, who finishes with 480 runs from nine innings.

