England keeps Ashes series alive with dramatic 3-wicket win over Australia

LEEDS, England (AP) — England secured another memorable Ashes victory at Headingley after Harry Brook helped to set up a three-wicket win over Australia in the third test to keep the five-match series alive. Brook and Chris Woakes (32 not out) had shared a match-changing 59-run partnership for the seventh wicket on the fourth day before Brook was caught off Mitchell Starc to make it an increasingly tense finish. England was at 230-7 with a target of 251. Brook scored 75 off 93 balls with nine fours. Woakes and Wood (16 not out) held on with Woakes hitting the winning boundary late in the afternoon session against Mitchell Starc as England finished on 254-7. Australia leads 2-1 with the fourth test starting July 19.

