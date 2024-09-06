England interim coach may only have two games to prove he’s up to the job

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A new era for England’s soccer team begins on Saturday. How long it will last is unknown. Interim head coach Lee Carsley takes charge of his first game against Ireland after Gareth Southgate stepped down following the European Championship. Carsley stepped up from coaching the under-21s and has the role for UEFA Nations League games against Ireland and Finland. But he could remain in position for longer if the search for Southgate’s permanent successor extends beyond the next international break in October.

