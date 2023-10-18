England in ‘awe’ of the Springboks but not fearing them ahead of Rugby World Cup semifinals

It’s South Africa once again for England at the Rugby World Cup. The Springboks have handed the English more painful losses than anyone else on the sport’s biggest stage. They beat them in two of the last four World Cup finals, drop-kicked them out of the tournament in the 1999 quarterfinals and handed them their biggest ever World Cup defeat. That was the 36-0 thrashing in the pool stage in 2007. England has a score to settle when it renews its World Cup rivalry with South Africa in the semifinals in Paris on Saturday.

