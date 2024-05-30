England heads into T20 World Cup title defense with 2-0 series win over Pakistan

LONDON (AP) — England will head into the defense of its T20 World Cup title on the back of a 2-0 series victory over Pakistan after coasting to a seven-wicket win in their fourth and final match at The Oval. England restricted Pakistan to 157 all out then powered to its target with 27 balls remaining largely thanks to Phil Salt’s 45 and Jos Buttler’s 39 in their opening stand of 82. Harry Brook (17 not out) saw England home with a six. Jonny Bairstow was in the middle with him on 28 off 16. Two of the matches in the series were washed out to dent the World Cup preparations of both teams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.