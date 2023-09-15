England heads into defense of Cricket World Cup on back of dominant ODI series win over New Zealand

LONDON (AP) — England didn’t leave it late this time at Lord’s. In the teams’ first ODI meeting at the home of cricket since that epic 2019 World Cup final, England beat New Zealand by 100 runs in the fourth match of the series to complete a 3-1 win on Friday. With Ben Stokes rested Dawid Malan took up the mantle of England’s power hitter by smashing 127 off 114 balls in the team’s total of 311-9. New Zealand was dismissed for 211 after 38.2 overs and lost the last three matches of the series,

