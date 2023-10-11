England happy to be unpopular at Rugby World Cup if it means beating Fiji to reach semifinals

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (AP) — England’s players will have to make themselves more unpopular than they already are if they want to reach the Rugby World Cup semifinals. They say they have no problem with that. England hooker Jamie George has spoken ahead of the quarterfinal against Fiji on Sunday in Marseille and says “outside of England, I think people probably don’t really like us too much.” The Fijians are the darlings of the tournament owing to their style of play and underdog status. The English appear to be adopting an ‘us against the world’ mentality as a form of motivation ahead of their biggest match since the Rugby World Cup final in 2019. They lost that to South Africa.

