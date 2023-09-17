England grind Japan down and cut loose late in second Rugby World Cup win

NICE, France (AP) — England first wore Japan down then scored a bizarre try and rolled to a 34-12 win and a second straight victory at the Rugby World Cup in Nice. With Japan trailing only 13-12 nearing the hour mark, the odd-looking try gave England breathing space. Flyhalf George Ford’s pass glanced off Will Stuart’s arm backwards and ricocheted forwards off Joe Marler’s mohawk before landing into the hands of captain Courtney Lawes who walked in between the posts. England’s third try from fullback Freddie Steward soon followed and center Joe Marchant’s fourth assured a bonus-point win. Coach Steve Borthwick’s England side is not playing well and kicking too much but is in pole position to win Pool D.

