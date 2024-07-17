England great Lucy Bronze joins Chelsea from Barcelona

By The Associated Press
FILE - Barcelona's Lucy Bronze attempts a shot on the goal during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on May 25, 2024. Bronze joined Chelsea from Barcelona on Wednesday July 17, 2024 on a two-year deal. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton]

LONDON (AP) — England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Chelsea from Barcelona on a two-year deal. Five-time Champions League-winner Bronze completed her move to the Women’s Super League (WSL) champion after two years with Barcelona. Bronze is one of the most successful players in the history of the women’s game after winning major titles with clubs and country. The 32-year-old right back won the European Championship with England in 2022 and was a losing finalist at last year’s World Cup. She won three Champions League titles with Lyon and two more with Barcelona.

