England great Lucy Bronze joins Chelsea from Barcelona

LONDON (AP) — England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Chelsea from Barcelona on a two-year deal. Five-time Champions League-winner Bronze completed her move to the Women’s Super League (WSL) champion after two years with Barcelona. Bronze is one of the most successful players in the history of the women’s game after winning major titles with clubs and country. The 32-year-old right back won the European Championship with England in 2022 and was a losing finalist at last year’s World Cup. She won three Champions League titles with Lyon and two more with Barcelona.

