England goalkeeper Mary Earps joins Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Manchester United

PARIS (AP) — England goalkeeper Mary Earps has joined Paris Saint-Germain following her departure from Manchester United. The French club said Monday that the 31-year-old Earps had signed a two-year deal to complete a much-anticipated transfer. Earps was a free agent following the expiry of her contract at United this summer. Earps told the PSG website that “I’m very honored to become a Parisian and I can’t wait to play alongside my new teammates.” Earps helped England win the 2022 European Championship and reach last year’s World Cup final, where she was named best goalkeeper of the tournament. But she announced on Saturday that she was leaving United after a five-year stint.

