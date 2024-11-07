England gives call-up to more new faces in final squad before Thomas Tuchel takes over

LONDON (AP) — Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall were called up to the England squad for the first time on as interim coach Lee Carsley made his final selection before Thomas Tuchel takes charge. New head coach Tuchel does not start until January after being hired to lead the national team’s bid to win the 2026 World Cup. Carsley will oversee England’s final Nations League games against Greece and Ireland and has continued to look towards a new generation of players. Having already handed debuts to Angel Gomes, Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke since taking over on a temporary basis from Gareth Southgate in August.

