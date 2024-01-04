England forward Sancho on verge of Borussia Dortmund return, report says

By The Associated Press
FILE - Manchester United's Jadon Sancho greets supporters after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City at the Stamford Bridge stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. England forward Jadon Sancho is reportedly on the verge of returning to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — England forward Jadon Sancho is reportedly on the verge of returning to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United. German tabloid Bild reports the clubs have agreed on a loan deal for the 23-year-old Sancho to the end of the season. Just minor outstanding details are to be finalized. Bild reports that Dortmund was to pay around 3 million euros for the loan. Sancho fell out of favor with United coach Erik ten Haag and has made only three league appearances as a substitute this season. He hasn’t played since August.

