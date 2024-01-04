England forward Sancho on verge of Borussia Dortmund return, report says

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — England forward Jadon Sancho is reportedly on the verge of returning to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United. German tabloid Bild reports the clubs have agreed on a loan deal for the 23-year-old Sancho to the end of the season. Just minor outstanding details are to be finalized. Bild reports that Dortmund was to pay around 3 million euros for the loan. Sancho fell out of favor with United coach Erik ten Haag and has made only three league appearances as a substitute this season. He hasn’t played since August.

