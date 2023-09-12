England flanker Tom Curry gets 2-match ban for dangerous tackle at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — England flanker Tom Curry has been handed a two-match ban at the Rugby World Cup following his sending off for a dangerous tackle in the team’s opening pool game against Argentina. Curry was too upright when tackling Juan Cruz Mallia as the Argentina fullback was coming down from a leaping catch. They collided heads and referee Mathieu Raynal initially yellow-carded Curry before it was upgraded to red after a bunker review. A disciplinary panel says the offense carried a sanction of six matches which was reduced to three because of mitigating factors. He only has to serve a ban for the first two matches provided he completes a coaching intervention program.

