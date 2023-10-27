England finishes third at Rugby World Cup after holding out hard-charging Pumas

PARIS (AP) — England has finished third at the Rugby World Cup for the first time by stopping waves of late Argentina attacks and prevailing 26-23 in their riveting playoff in Paris. The Pumas brought the game alive by rallying from 13-0 down to lead by one point straight after halftime. England hit straight back and stayed in front just enough thanks to the boot of captain Owen Farrell, who was mercilessly booed all night. In the last five minutes, the Pumas missed a late penalty to tie the score and England replacement George Ford pulled off a try-saving tackle on wing Mateo Carreras. It was the best third-place game since 2007.

