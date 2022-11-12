England fan group responds to offensive message claims

LONDON (AP) — An England supporters group says it is committed to inclusivity in response to allegations some of its members sent discriminatory messages on social media. Block 109 is a group of soccer fans which describes itself as intent on improving the atmosphere at Wembley Stadium when the national team is playing, and also organizes away travel. But members have been accused of posting offensive material in its WhatsApp group including a photograph with a derogatory reference to Arabs. The group said the picture was actually in reference to Scottish team Dundee United fans, who call themselves “Arabs,” and was “not intended to be racially offensive.”

