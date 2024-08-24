England faltering on 82-3 chasing 205 to beat Sri Lanka in first cricket test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England is faltering in its chase of 205 to win the first test against Sri Lanka after losing its top order before tea on Day 4 at Old Trafford. England was 82-3 and needing 123 more runs for victory with Joe Root (13) and Harry Brook (6) in the middle and no more specialist batters remaining. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, a century-maker in the first innings, was due in next before a long tail. Ben Duckett (11), Dan Lawrence (34) and captain Ollie Pope (6) were the batters to have departed and the run rate had slowed to 3.97 per over. Earlier the Sri Lankans were dismissed for 326 soon after lunch, collapsing following the departure of Kamindu Mendis for 113.

