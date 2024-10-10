England eyes big lead against Pakistan after Root and Brook hit career-best double centuries

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Joe Root and Harry Brook smashed career-best double centuries in a record-breaking fourth-wicket stand as England eyed a big lead in the first cricket test against Pakistan. England swiftly progressed to 658-3 at lunch on Day 4 on Thursday for a lead of 102 runs as Pakistan missed out specialist leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who couldn’t take the field due to a fever. Root raised his sixth double hundred and fluently moved to 259 while Brook continued to demoralize Pakistan on a benign wicket with his maiden double century and was unbeaten on 218 off 257 balls.

