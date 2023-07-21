England extends lead over Australia to 189 runs in 4th Ashes test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England extended its lead over Australia to 189 runs with two wickets left at lunch on the third day of the fourth Ashes test with a declaration likely to be imminent. England finished the morning session at Old Trafford on 506-8 in a test it must win to retain any chance of reclaiming the Ashes. Australia captain Pat Cummins got the first wicket by bowling counterpart Ben Stokes to leave England on 437-5 and a lead of 120. Harry Brook was out for 61. England knew it needed quick runs because Saturday’s play may be lost to rain.

