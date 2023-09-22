England experiments with Marcus Smith in bid to get three playmakers in same team at Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — England has a solution to the dilemma of having three top-level flyhalves in its Rugby World Cup squad. Squeeze all of them in the team. The prospect of Owen Farrell, George Ford and Marcus Smith playing together at some stage of Saturday’s pool match against Chile in Lille has been raised by England defense coach Kevin Sinfield. Sinfield says “We’ve been training that pretty hard so hopefully we’ll see it.” Farrell will start at flyhalf on his return from suspension while Smith is being tried out at fullback in something of an experiment. Ford is among the reserves. It’s the selection of the 24-year-old Smith at No. 15 that most excites

