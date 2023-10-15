England ends Fiji’s crowd-pleasing run at Rugby World Cup with tense 30-24 win to reach semifinals

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — England has ended Fiji’s crowd-pleasing run at the Rugby World Cup with a 30-24 win in Marseille to reach the semifinals for the sixth time. It is a welcome result for the northern hemisphere after quarterfinal losses for Ireland and Wales on Saturday. The English countered a second-half fightback by the Flying Fijians as Owen Farrell kicked a drop goal and a penalty in the final eight minutes. England will play either host France or defending champion South Africa in the semifinals. Fiji trailed 21-10 at halftime but turned on its attacking flair to crossed for tries through Peni Ravai and Vilimoni Botitu to tie the scores at 24-24 after 68 minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.