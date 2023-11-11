England elects to bat first against Pakistan; Bangladesh reaches 285-5 against Australia

England has won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan as both teams aim to bow out of the Cricket World Cup with a win. England had a forgettable title defense with only two wins from eight games after starting with a thumping nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in a rematch of the 2019 final. England’s run in India also included a streak of five consecutive losses. Pakistan also struggled in the tournament, losing four games in a row, including an eight-wicket defeat against Afghanistan and a narrow one-wicket loss to South Africa. Pakistan has eight points from four wins and is effectively out of the semifinal race after England chose to bat first as Babar Azam’s Pakistan trails heavily against fourth-place New Zealand on net run-rate.

