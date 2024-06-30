England drops Bairstow, Foakes and Leach for West Indies test series in changing of the guard

LONDON (AP) — England has dropped Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes and Jack Leach from its test squad ahead of the series against the West Indies. It is a freshened-up 14-man squad for the first two tests. England has called up three uncapped players in wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and seamers Gus Atkinson and Dillon Pennington. Young spinner Shoaib Bashir has been preferred to Leach in what amounts to a changing of the guard. James Anderson was selected but the 41-year-old seamer will only play the first test at Lord’s starting July 10 before retiring. Bairstow is the most high-profile casualty. He is dropped on exactly 100 caps.

