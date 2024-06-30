England drops Bairstow, Foakes and Leach for West Indies test series in changing of the guard

By The Associated Press
England's Jonathan Bairstow bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ramon Espinosa]

LONDON (AP) — England has dropped Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes and Jack Leach from its test squad ahead of the series against the West Indies. It is a freshened-up 14-man squad for the first two tests. England has called up three uncapped players in wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and seamers Gus Atkinson and Dillon Pennington. Young spinner Shoaib Bashir has been preferred to Leach in what amounts to a changing of the guard. James Anderson was selected but the 41-year-old seamer will only play the first test at Lord’s starting July 10 before retiring. Bairstow is the most high-profile casualty. He is dropped on exactly 100 caps.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.