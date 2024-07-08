England defender Luke Shaw ‘ready to go’ in Euro 2024 semifinal after injury

BLANKENHAIN, Germany (AP) — England defender Luke Shaw says he is fit to start Wednesday’s Euro 2024 semifinal game against the Netherlands and “ready to go” after a long-term injury. Manchester United left back Shaw played his first game since February when he came off the bench Saturday in England’s quarterfinal game with Switzerland. England won in a penalty shootout. Shaw’s injury made him a controversial selection for Euro 2024 as England’s only specialist left back and he says he wants to repay manager Gareth Southgate’s faith in him.

