England defender Harry Maguire cut from European Championship squad

England defender Harry Maguire will miss the European Championship after confirming he has been cut from Gareth Southgate’s squad. Maguire missed the end of the season for Manchester United after suffering a calf injury. Southgate began narrowing down his final squad ahead of the Euros by cutting James Maddison and Curtis Jones from his provisional 33-man selection. The Three Lions have one more game before the Euros begin on June 14 and Southgate must name his final 26 players by Saturday. Maddison and Curtis have left England’s pre-tournament camp before tomorrow’s final warmup game against Iceland at Wembley Stadium. Maddison was part of England’s squad at the 2022 World Cup.

