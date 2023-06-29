England cuts Australia’s lead to 138 after two days of 2nd Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — England has slashed Australia’s first-innings lead of 416 to 138 after two days of the second Ashes test at Lord’s. The bad news for England in comfortably scoring 278 runs was that all four wickets to fall were gifted to Australia. Zak Crawley was stumped after charging at Nathan Lyon, and Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and world No. 1 batter Joe Root were baited by short balls and gave catches behind square. Duckett went for 98, missing a second century at Lord’s this month. England had Australia on the ropes but the wickets blemished a great day for the home side after bowling out Australia for 416 before lunch. Steve Smith scored 110, his 32nd test century. But Australia’s day was spoiled by a worrying calf injury to Lyon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.