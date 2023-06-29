England cruise to 145-1 by tea after bowling Australia for 416 in 2nd Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — England has cruised to 145-1 by tea on day two of the second Ashes test after bowling out Australia for 416 at Lord’s. Ben Duckett had a patient 62 and Ollie Pope was on 32. Spinner Nathan Lyon got the only wicket, gifted by Zac Crawley on 48. Conditions favored the batters after lunch with the sun out and the slow pitch offering little movement. Crawley and Duckett took advantage, combining for an untroubled 91 runs, the best stand by England openers against Australia since 2011. But Crawley was stumped. Duckett scored 182 against Ireland at Lord’s this month and reached his first Ashes fifty from 84 balls. He and Pope had an unbeaten 54 together. Mitchell Starc was proving costly. His first seven overs have been plundered for 55 runs.

