England cricketer Shoaib Bashir returns home to resolve visa issues for India test tour

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — An England cricketer who has been unable to obtain a visa to get into India ahead of the test series between the countries has flown home to resolve the issue. Shoaib Bashir is a 20-year-old British Muslim of Pakistani heritage. He was the only member of England’s touring party to experience a significant delay over his visa application. He remained grounded following a training camp in Abu Dhabi while his teammates transferred to Hyderabad. That’s where the first test starts on Thursday. The England and Wales Cricket Board had hoped the matter could be resolved in the United Arab Emirates but a solution has not been found.

