England cricket team runs into more visa issues during tour of India

RAJKOT, India (AP) — England’s cricket team has run into more visa issues on its tour of India. Rehan Ahmed was initially denied entry as England’s squad returned to India on Monday after a mid-series break in the United Arab Emirates. The spinner only held a single-entrance electronic visa and he used that ahead of the start of the test series that stands at 1-1. Ahmed has been granted an emergency two-day visa that allowed him to train in Rajkot on Tuesday in preparation for the third test starting Thursday. Ahmed has applied for a multi-entrance visa. England says the correct visa should be issued in the coming days. The start of the tour was marred by visa issues for fellow spinner Shoaib Bashir.

