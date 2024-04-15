England cricket great Derek Underwood dies at age 78

LONDON (AP) — England cricket great Derek Underwood has died at age 78. He is the most prolific spin bowler in the national team’s test history. English county team Kent announced the death of Underwood without disclosing any specific details. Underwood took 297 wickets in 86 test appearances for England with his left-arm spin between 1966-82. He also took 32 wickets in ODIs. Underwood was a one-county man and represented Kent for 24 years. Kent chairman Simon Phillip described Underwood as “one of its greatest ever players.”

