England cricket captain Stokes says his home was burglarized with his family present

LONDON (AP) — England cricket captain Ben Stokes says masked burglars stole jewelry in a break-in at his home while his family was in the house and he was away in Pakistan. Stokes says the break-in took place Oct. 17 at his Castle Eden home in northeast England. Among the items taken was his OBE, an honorary medal given by the royal family. He says his wife and two young children were home and that they were not physically harmed. He adds “the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state. All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been.” Stokes released photos of some of the stolen items in a bid to help police catch the burglars.

