England completes unbeaten Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by drawing at North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — England has completed an unbeaten qualifying campaign for the European Championship by drawing at North Macedonia 1-1. Harry Kane forced an equalizer via an own-goal just seconds after coming on as a substitute. Kane entered in the 58th minute and his first action was to challenge Jani Atanasov at a corner swung in by Phil Foden. The ball struck the North Macedonia midfielder and rebounded into the net. That canceled out the opener from Enis Bardhi. He tucked away a rebound after his penalty was saved by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 41st minute. England had already secured qualification for next year’s tournament in Germany.

