England collapses again, India extends perfect record at the Cricket World Cup

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — India has extended its perfect run and defending champion England has continued its dreadful slump at the Cricket World Cup. Pace bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah snared seven wickets between them to propel India to a 100-run win over England on Sunday. That came after India had scored only 229-9 in 50 overs with Rohit Sharma contributing 87. England is languishing in last place with a solitary win from six games after being skittled for 129 in 34.5 overs at Lucknow. Host nation India leads the tournament with six wins from six games.

