England collapses again as India maintains perfect record at the Cricket World Cup

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Mohammed Shami has bowled a stunning opening spell to give India a 100-run win over England at the Cricket World Cup. Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an initial five wickets in a fiery exhibition of pace and seam movement in a six-over spell in the first powerplay. That came after India had scored only 229-9 in 50 overs with Rohit Sharma contributing 87 runs off 101 balls. The total proved more than enough for India to defend. Shami finished with 4-22 in seven overs, while Bumrah returned 3-32 in 6.5 overs. Defending champion England was left languishing in 10th spot after being all out for 129 runs in just 34.5 overs. India remains perfect with six wins in six games.

