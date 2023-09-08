England coach says criticism from LBGTQ community over Henderson’s Saudi move won’t affect selection

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jordan Henderson has faced fierce criticism over his decision to join the slew of leading players heading to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative soccer league. And an interview this week in which the former Liverpool captain sought to explain his motives for joining Al-Ettifaq failed to win round some who feel let down by a player who has been an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ rights. That backlash didn’t persuade England coach Gareth Southgate to drop the experienced midfielder from his latest Three Lions squad. And Southgate says he expects fans to continue to back Henderson when he represents the national team.

