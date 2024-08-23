England closes in on victory over Sri Lanka in 1st cricket test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England is closing in on victory against Sri Lanka in the first test after reducing the tourists to 107-4 in their second innings. The Sri Lankans still trailed England by 15 runs and might only have five wickets left because Dinesh Chandimal has been taken to the hospital after being forced to retire hurt following a blow to his right thumb off a quick delivery by Mark Wood. England took a 122-run lead after the first innings thanks to a maiden test century by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. Smith’s 111 helped the hosts post 358 all out after resuming Day 3 on 259-6.

