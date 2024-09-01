England clinches series against Sri Lanka as Atkinson has another match to remember at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — England has clinched the series against Sri Lanka by winning the second test on the back of a five-wicket haul by Gus Atkinson that put him on the honours board at Lord’s once again. England dismissed Sri Lanka for 292 to seal a 190-run win just after tea on Day 4 at the home of cricket and move 2-0 ahead in the three-match series. It backed up a 3-0 victory for England over the West Indies in July. Atkinson is England’s new star and the fast bowler took 5-62 to follow his brilliant knock of 118 in the first innings that set his team up for the win. Atkinson will get his name on the honours board in the England dressing room at Lord’s for both of those exploits

