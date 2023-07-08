England chasing 251 to win 3rd Ashes test after Head’s 77 gives Australia hope

LEEDS, England (AP) — Travis Head has erupted with a half-century to give Australia a chance and set England a target of 251 to win the third Ashes test after a rainy third day at Headingley. In five overs of its chase to stumps, England made a bright start in evening sunshine to be 27 without loss. Ben Duckett had 18 and Zac Crawley 9. They reduced the target to 224 with two days to play and all 10 wickets in hand for an England side which must win to keep the series alive. Australia leads 2-0. Rain at Headingley prevented play from starting for nearly five hours, well after tea. Head defied the English with 77, scoring 59 of their 108 runs added on the day. Australia was all out for 224.

