England captain Owen Farrell suspended for first 2 games of Rugby World Cup

LONDON (AP) — England captain Owen Farrell will miss the team’s first two matches at the Rugby World Cup after the sport’s global governing body was successful with its appeal against the decision to overturn a red card he received against Wales in a warmup game. Farrell was handed a six-match ban by an appeal committee that was reduced to four matches. The final two matches of that suspension cover the World Cup fixtures against Argentina on Sept. 9 and Japan on Sept. 17. They are England’s hardest two games in Pool D.

